Jax Jones has been in the studio with Ellie Goulding.

The 30-year-old DJ-and-producer has enjoyed the writing sessions he's had so far with the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker, who has also been giving him lessons on protecting the planet as she is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UN Environment.

Talking about their time in the studio, Jax exclusively told BANG Showbiz ahead of his performance for The Coca-Cola SHRED Party at the University of Portsmouth last week: ''I've been learning more about the environment from Ellie Goulding.

''We did a session and she has been teaching me all about global warming.

''She has taught me a lot about the work she does for the UN and humanitarian stuff.

''I can now say it has become more of a passion.''

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker doesn't know whether the stuff they've been working on will feature on Ellie's long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium' or if it will be used at all yet.

He said: ''We were in the studio together. We are writing and seeing how it goes.

''She is a great person to work with.

''We are just writing songs, whether it will be for her album or for me, we will just see what happens at the end.''

The 31-year-old pop star released just one song last year, 'First Time', which she recorded with tropical house DJ Kygo.

But Ellie took to her Instagram account earlier this year, to let her 14.2 million followers know she'll be unveiling fresh tracks in the next 12 months.

Accompanying a funny video of a man frantically playing a piano complete with multiple instruments, she wrote: ''Me in the studio after two vodkas #EG4 #ComingForYou2018 (sic)''

The 'On My Mind' hitmaker has been writing and recording her fourth album in London, but admitted last year it had been a slow process.

She previously said: ''I've been writing my fourth album, which is quite insane to think that I'm on my fourth album, at this point. It's been coming together slowly. I'm writing a lot in London in a studio so watch this space.''

The Coca-Cola SHRED Party came to the University of Portsmouth to reward students completing their exams with the ultimate end of term celebration featuring chart-toppers Jax Jones, RAYE, Mabel, Ramz and Big Shaq.

In addition to rewarding students for their hard work, the Coca-Cola SHRED Party aimed to encourage students to recycle more with revision notes and plastic bottles collected to create notebooks for future Freshers students joining the university in September 2018.

The event formed part of Coca-Cola's ongoing sustainability initiative with 242kg of recycled paper from revision notes and 17,600kg plastic bottles collected on the night - creating 6,000 notebooks for future students.