Jax Jones won't be playing Glastonbury unless he's on the main stage.

The chart-topping tropical house DJ has revealed he has been offered the chance to play the world renowned festival in Somerset, England, but he has turned down the gig because he feels his huge production - which features impressive animated visuals, lasers, carnival dancers and giant pop-up drink bottles - wouldn't be possible without being on the Pyramid Stage.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I am waiting until I get offered the proper slot.

''Maybe not headlining the whole thing but on the big stage.''

The 'All Day and Night' producer - who recently launched his own ''band'' Europa with Martin Solveig - doesn't think it will be long before DJs are given the headline slot at the music extravaganza, which this year sees Grime star Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headline.

He said: ''Look it is changing, especially with Stormzy headlining this year.

''I want to see DJs and producers up there, maybe it won't be a British artist first.''

Meanwhile, speaking about forming Europa with French DJ Martin, Jax said it's about bringing 90s club and rave music up to date.

He explained: ''The idea behind Europa is a lot more electronic, trance, 90s club, raver stuff and combining that with our pop sensibilities.''

Whilst Jax isn't playing Glastonbury this year, he has Radio 1's Big Weekend Middlesbrough in May and he is going to pull out all the stops to impress the crowd.

Speaking about his return to BBC Radio 1's event, he said: ''Last year we were in the second tent but that's still big.

''That is like 10,000 people and everyone came out.

''It felt like a moment. So this year we have the upgrade.''