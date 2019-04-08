Jax Jones has revealed he was offered Glastonbury but he turned it down because it wasn't a slot on the Pyramid Stage.
Jax Jones won't be playing Glastonbury unless he's on the main stage.
The chart-topping tropical house DJ has revealed he has been offered the chance to play the world renowned festival in Somerset, England, but he has turned down the gig because he feels his huge production - which features impressive animated visuals, lasers, carnival dancers and giant pop-up drink bottles - wouldn't be possible without being on the Pyramid Stage.
He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I am waiting until I get offered the proper slot.
''Maybe not headlining the whole thing but on the big stage.''
The 'All Day and Night' producer - who recently launched his own ''band'' Europa with Martin Solveig - doesn't think it will be long before DJs are given the headline slot at the music extravaganza, which this year sees Grime star Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure headline.
He said: ''Look it is changing, especially with Stormzy headlining this year.
''I want to see DJs and producers up there, maybe it won't be a British artist first.''
Meanwhile, speaking about forming Europa with French DJ Martin, Jax said it's about bringing 90s club and rave music up to date.
He explained: ''The idea behind Europa is a lot more electronic, trance, 90s club, raver stuff and combining that with our pop sensibilities.''
Whilst Jax isn't playing Glastonbury this year, he has Radio 1's Big Weekend Middlesbrough in May and he is going to pull out all the stops to impress the crowd.
Speaking about his return to BBC Radio 1's event, he said: ''Last year we were in the second tent but that's still big.
''That is like 10,000 people and everyone came out.
''It felt like a moment. So this year we have the upgrade.''
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Returning to the Kent coast exactly nine months to the day after her sold out show in Ramsgate, Hersh rocked up in Folkestone as part of her 'Live...
This month has been all about girl power.
Night House speaks to us about his debut album.
In 'No Words Left', Lucy Rose has put down a marker, relatively early in the year, for a definite contender for album of the year.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.