Jax Jones has revealed he has a hidden talent as a singer and would love to switch the decks for the microphone to make his own hit song.
Jax Jones wants to release a hit song featuring his own vocals.
The British DJ and producer has revealed he has a hidden talent as a singer and hopes one day he can make a chart-topping song without the help of a featured artist, but he admits he's ''too shy'' to take the first steps.
The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker - who has been in the studio with Ellie Goulding and Jess Glynne lately - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've got a lot of new collaborations, I've been in with Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne and more writing sessions in September are coming up.
''But my dream is to get a song without a feature or guest vocalist and maybe even I'll sing on it and have a hit that way, that will be so fresh.
''Man has tone, I've got notes trust me! I have a few songs I sing on and everyone is trying to persuade me to do them live, but I am too shy!''
The 31-year-old songwriter has just announced his '5 Alive Tour, which will kick off at Manchester's Academy 2 on November 8, and conclude at Glasgow's Queen Margaret Union on November 17, and he's got big plans in store for the intimate gigs.
He said: ''All these venues have been influential.
''We'll bring all that energy, plus lots of special guests and extra production.
''I'm reinvesting all my money into these shows to make them as special as possible.''
Tickets for Jax Jones go on sale to the general public on Friday (31.08.18) at 10am at www.livenation.co.uk
Jax Jones' '5 Alive' tour dates are as follows:
November 8, Manchester, Academy 2
November 9, Leeds, University Stylus
November 14, Dublin, Academy
November 15, Dublin, Academy
November 16, London, KOKO
November 17, Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union
Sometimes actors are not acting.
We pay tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away this week at the age of 76.
'Stage Fright' was released on August 17th, 1970.
We can't wait until the Fall for this gritty historic thriller.
From Robbie Williams to Olly Murs, these musicians are still football mad.
It's a far cry from The Beatles' 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand', but Paul McCartney has unveiled a risque new single entitled 'Fuh You'.
Which of Madonna's many hits do you think is the best?
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.