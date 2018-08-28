Jax Jones wants to release a hit song featuring his own vocals.

The British DJ and producer has revealed he has a hidden talent as a singer and hopes one day he can make a chart-topping song without the help of a featured artist, but he admits he's ''too shy'' to take the first steps.

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker - who has been in the studio with Ellie Goulding and Jess Glynne lately - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've got a lot of new collaborations, I've been in with Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne and more writing sessions in September are coming up.

''But my dream is to get a song without a feature or guest vocalist and maybe even I'll sing on it and have a hit that way, that will be so fresh.

''Man has tone, I've got notes trust me! I have a few songs I sing on and everyone is trying to persuade me to do them live, but I am too shy!''

The 31-year-old songwriter has just announced his '5 Alive Tour, which will kick off at Manchester's Academy 2 on November 8, and conclude at Glasgow's Queen Margaret Union on November 17, and he's got big plans in store for the intimate gigs.

He said: ''All these venues have been influential.

''We'll bring all that energy, plus lots of special guests and extra production.

''I'm reinvesting all my money into these shows to make them as special as possible.''

Tickets for Jax Jones go on sale to the general public on Friday (31.08.18) at 10am at www.livenation.co.uk

Jax Jones' '5 Alive' tour dates are as follows:

November 8, Manchester, Academy 2

November 9, Leeds, University Stylus

November 14, Dublin, Academy

November 15, Dublin, Academy

November 16, London, KOKO

November 17, Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union