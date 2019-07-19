Jax Jones is set to include his collaborations with Demi Lovato and Raye on his upcoming debut album.

The 31-year-old DJ has already stormed the charts with his collaborations with the likes of Raye, whom he worked with on his 2016 single 'You Don't Know Me' - which peaked at number three in the UK charts - and Demi, but fans will be able to get their hands on some of his classic hits when he releases his debut album later this year.

Jax will release 'Snacks (Supersize)' on September 6, and the album is set to feature his 2016 track with Raye, his collaboration with Demi - which also features Stefflon Don, and was released in 2017 - entitled 'Instruction', and his 2018 single 'Play' which features Years & Years.

The album also includes collaborations with Jess Glynne on the track 'One Touch', Bebe Rexha on 'Harder', and Madison Beer on 'All Day and Night', which were all released this year.

There are also as yet unreleased collaborations with Tove Lo and Ella Henderson, which will be available to fans when the album is released.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Jax said: ''It's so exciting to have an album with all my hits and new songs in one place.

''When you work with the names I did on the album, it makes you bring your A-game. This process started after I released 'You Don't Know Me' with Raye in 2016 and it became a worldwide hit.

''That song defined my sound and now I'm so happy to say the record is done.''

'Snacks (Supersize)' tracklist:

1. 'House Work' ft. Mike Dunn and MNEK

2. 'Jacques' ft. Tove Lo

3. 'You Don't Know Me' ft. Raye

4. 'Harder' ft. Bebe Rexha

5. 'Ring Ring' ft. Mabel and Rich the Kid

6. 'Instruction' ft. Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don

7. 'Play' ft. Years & Years

8. '100 Times'

9. 'Breathe' ft. Ina Wroldsen

10. 'Cruel'

11. 'All Day and Night' ft. Martin Solveig and Madison Beer

12. 'One Touch' ft. Jess Glynne

13. 'All 4 U'

14. 'This Is Real' ft. Ella Henderson

15. 'Tequila Time (Outro)'