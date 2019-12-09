'This Is Real' hitmaker Jax Jones was inspired by superstar DJ Pharrell Williams when it comes to not hiding behind collaborators.
The 'This Is Real' producer has revealed the huge influence the 'Happy' hitmaker has had on him as a performer, and explained why he prefers to be front and centre of his music rather than hiding behind collaborators.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''I love my peers and my DJs but electronic music has this reputation of being very alone, it's not considered a group activity, but I looked up to the likes of Pharrell Williams, and Pharrell is all up on the video doing all sorts, on his BMX and that.
''So that is my vibe, I have no shame, I am all up there doing the dance moves, showing off, everything you see is who I am, I don't have a public persona - I am just me.''
Meanwhile, Jax previously revealed Selena Gomez recorded a version of 'This Is Real' - which he would eventually release with co-writer Ella Henderson - but it's unlikely to see the light of day.
He recently explained: ''Selena Gomez heard it, and I was like 'nah, Selena wants to cut this song?!' and they were like 'yeah she loves it', and I was like, I'll believe it when I hear it, she cut the song, sent it back, it sounded amazing...
''Ella was like, 'this is amazing', Selena's camp then decided I wasn't relevant enough, it was already meaningful that she loved it, and so then, I had this song... I still have the [recording].
''It feels right, doing it with Ella, we wrote it together, and I'm glad that I can essentially bring Ella back...she's back.''
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.