Jax Jones was inspired by Pharrell Williams.

The 'This Is Real' producer has revealed the huge influence the 'Happy' hitmaker has had on him as a performer, and explained why he prefers to be front and centre of his music rather than hiding behind collaborators.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''I love my peers and my DJs but electronic music has this reputation of being very alone, it's not considered a group activity, but I looked up to the likes of Pharrell Williams, and Pharrell is all up on the video doing all sorts, on his BMX and that.

''So that is my vibe, I have no shame, I am all up there doing the dance moves, showing off, everything you see is who I am, I don't have a public persona - I am just me.''

Meanwhile, Jax previously revealed Selena Gomez recorded a version of 'This Is Real' - which he would eventually release with co-writer Ella Henderson - but it's unlikely to see the light of day.

He recently explained: ''Selena Gomez heard it, and I was like 'nah, Selena wants to cut this song?!' and they were like 'yeah she loves it', and I was like, I'll believe it when I hear it, she cut the song, sent it back, it sounded amazing...

''Ella was like, 'this is amazing', Selena's camp then decided I wasn't relevant enough, it was already meaningful that she loved it, and so then, I had this song... I still have the [recording].

''It feels right, doing it with Ella, we wrote it together, and I'm glad that I can essentially bring Ella back...she's back.''