Jax Jones' ''dream'' is to work with Calvin Harris on a song.

The 31-year-old DJ and producer has made a name for himself in the music scene having collaborated with the likes of Demi Lovato and Raye, and although the 'Ring Ring' hitmaker sometimes has to pinch himself because of all the ''incredible artists'' he has worked with Calvin is top of his list for a collaboration.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Jax said: ''I mean every moment [is surreal], I've had to work with Raye, Stefflon Don, Demi Lovato and Mabel, they have all been incredible and from every one of those sessions, something great has come out of it.

''Mabel is wicked. We come at music from different angles and are both into some different stuff so when we got in together, it was really refreshing to approach the session with different music in mind.

''I mean Calvin Harris needs to holla for sure. But would also love to get Khalid or Kehlani on a record.''

The 'You Don't Know Me' chart topper also spoke about how social media has helped him connect with fans all over the world and aided his success, but has also led to him getting some strange requests from followers.

Jax added: ''Getting to connect with new people in new parts of the world every week is a blessing and when the crowd and music is right, nothing can replace that feeling.''

Speaking at VOXI x Phones launch, he said: ''Someone once asked me to do a video asking a girl out for them, I wasn't sure if that was appropriate, but I did it anyway. I hope it was a success!

''I mean there are some friends I only chat to in DMs - not in a naughty way - it's just easier. We share posts which is really funny all the time, I chat to fans, see where I'm at, see when we're getting to venues, see what we're doing afterwards and have a quick link-up at the chicken shop.''

Jax was speaking to celebrate the launch of VOXI x Phones, a new, more flexible and affordable way to buy a smartphone with no upfront cost and 0 per cent interest.

Customers can get 'Endless Social Media' and a brand new phone from £17 a month and iPhone starting from £19.50 a month, via PayPal Credit.