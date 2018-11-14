Jax Jones says Calvin Harris ''needs to holla'' at him because his dream is to work with the Scottish superstar DJ ''on a record''.
Jax Jones' ''dream'' is to work with Calvin Harris on a song.
The 31-year-old DJ and producer has made a name for himself in the music scene having collaborated with the likes of Demi Lovato and Raye, and although the 'Ring Ring' hitmaker sometimes has to pinch himself because of all the ''incredible artists'' he has worked with Calvin is top of his list for a collaboration.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Jax said: ''I mean every moment [is surreal], I've had to work with Raye, Stefflon Don, Demi Lovato and Mabel, they have all been incredible and from every one of those sessions, something great has come out of it.
''Mabel is wicked. We come at music from different angles and are both into some different stuff so when we got in together, it was really refreshing to approach the session with different music in mind.
''I mean Calvin Harris needs to holla for sure. But would also love to get Khalid or Kehlani on a record.''
The 'You Don't Know Me' chart topper also spoke about how social media has helped him connect with fans all over the world and aided his success, but has also led to him getting some strange requests from followers.
Jax added: ''Getting to connect with new people in new parts of the world every week is a blessing and when the crowd and music is right, nothing can replace that feeling.''
Speaking at VOXI x Phones launch, he said: ''Someone once asked me to do a video asking a girl out for them, I wasn't sure if that was appropriate, but I did it anyway. I hope it was a success!
''I mean there are some friends I only chat to in DMs - not in a naughty way - it's just easier. We share posts which is really funny all the time, I chat to fans, see where I'm at, see when we're getting to venues, see what we're doing afterwards and have a quick link-up at the chicken shop.''
Jax was speaking to celebrate the launch of VOXI x Phones, a new, more flexible and affordable way to buy a smartphone with no upfront cost and 0 per cent interest.
Customers can get 'Endless Social Media' and a brand new phone from £17 a month and iPhone starting from £19.50 a month, via PayPal Credit.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...