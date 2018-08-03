Jax Jones doesn't attend festivals for pleasure.

The 30-year-old house DJ has revealed he's never been in the crowd at music events held in muddy fields - such as Glastonbury, Bestival or Reading and Leeds - despite playing festivals around the world, because he doesn't want to risk getting his ''fresh trainers'' dirty.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've never been to a festival as a punter.

''I'm 30 years old. I've been in the music industry since I was 21, I don't do them as a punter.

''I need urban festivals where there is concrete or in Ibiza or something, I don't do grass, mud and s***.

''I'm too boujee for all of that.

''I'm not tenting and all that, I'm all about five stars indoors.''

The 'House Work' hitmaker added how he is always ferried around in a buggy backstage.

He added: ''If I am playing it's all about the buggy too, I want to keep my trainers fresh and these festivals can get messy.''

Meanwhile, the 'You Don't Know Me' producer recently revealed he's been in the studio with Ellie Goulding.

Jax has enjoyed the writing sessions he's had so far with the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker, who also gave him lessons on protecting the planet as she is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UN Environment.

Talking about their time in the studio, Jax exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I've been learning more about the environment from Ellie Goulding.

''We did a session and she has been teaching me all about global warming.

''She has taught me a lot about the work she does for the UN and humanitarian stuff.

''I can now say it has become more of a passion.''

Jax doesn't know whether the stuff they've been working on will feature on Ellie's long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium' or if it will be used at all yet.

He said: ''We were in the studio together. We are writing and seeing how it goes.

''She is a great person to work with.

''We are just writing songs, whether it will be for her album or for me, we will just see what happens at the end.''