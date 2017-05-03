Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' co-star Jason Liles plays his on-screen ''best friend'' George, who is a ''rare Albino gorilla'', and the actor has praised his colleague and production team for their work on the upcoming movie.
Jason Liles has been cast as Dwayne Johnson's on-screen ''best friend'' in 'Rampage'.
The 45-year-old actor has taken to social media to introduce George the ''rare Albino gorilla'', portrayed by the 29-year-old actor, and the former professional wrestler - who was known as The Rock - has revealed the character is his most loyal companion in the upcoming action adventure movie based on a 1980s video game.
The 'Moana' star shared a picture of him beside Liles, who was captured hunched over wearing stilts and a helmet, during the first day of production on his Instagram account.
The post read: ''Day 1. Kicking off production. #RAMPAGE.
In our story we have three animals (gorilla, crocodile and a wolf) who fall victim to evil genetic editing, rapidly changing every strand of their DNA so they grow, evolve and mutate. Everything becomes amplified.. their size, strength, speed, agility.. and violent aggression.
One of the animals infected - a rare Albino gorilla named, George, is my best friend.
George, is played by 6'9 @tallie7487, (Jason Liles, pictured here). (sic).''
Johnson has revealed his colleague has had to closely study the primate ''for months'' and has had to observe their ''movements, body language, and all emotions'' in preparation for shooting the film.
He continued: ''Jason has been studying gorillas for months now preparing for this motion capture role. Gorilla movements, body language, and all emotions - joy, pain, sadness, love, aggression etc. It's insane when you get around this man and how he's able to brilliantly embody a gorilla. (sic).''
And Johnson has revealed the forthcoming production is the ''most fascinating advanced'' visual effects project he has ''ever'' worked on in his entire career, and he has praised the production team as being the ''best'' in the world.
He said: ''This is the most fascinating advanced VFX/motion cap process I've ever worked with in my career. Incredible learning curve for me.
''We have the best mo-cap team in the world (WETA Digital) working on our gigantic RAMPAGE MONSTERS and you'll get a taste of this new technology in the upcoming WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES as well as James Cameron's AVATARS.
With all the cool advanced technology in our movie, the #1 thing you're gonna experience when you watch it, is FUN.
Because when my best friend, George no happy, then me no happy. And when me no happy.. bad people become our lunch.
#Day1 #KickingOffProduction #RAMPAGE (sic).''
