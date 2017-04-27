Jasmine Sanders underwent a gruelling workout as part of her ''14 days of Fitness'' routine.

The 25-year-old model has taken to social media to thank her personal trainer Corey Calliet for working her ''to my limit'' in the last three days, which has seen her hike five miles, run up and down stairs as well as over three hours of circuit training.

The golden-haired beauty shared her recent fitness regime on her Instagram account alongside a picture flaunting her slender physique in her sportswear whilst on the canyon.

She captioned the upload: ''Huge thank you to my trainer @mrcalliet for always working me to my limit and @eatnaked_la for my delicious meal prep!! I don't know what I would do without you two lifesavers!

Monday:

- Hiked a mile on the canyon

- 1 Hour circuit training and boxing with Corey

Tuesday:

- Ran 6 flights of stairs 6 times

- Hiked just under 2 miles on the canyon

- Trained for 1 hour with Corey

Today:

- Ran 6 flights of stairs 3 times

- 9am morning hike just under 2 miles on the canyon

- Training for 1 hour with Corey this evening

#NoStoppingAnyTime #14DaysOfFitness#HikeLife #QuayxJasmine (sic).''

The catwalk icon - who has appeared in campaigns for prestigious fashion houses including Reebok, DL1961 and Quay Australia - has shared short video clips of her in training, which see her racing up a flights of stairs and traipsing along a dirt track.

Alongside a more recent video of her in the gym with the fitness expert, which was shared on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, she revealed she has not had a break from exercising.

She captioned the clips: ''Core work with @mrcalliet

''No days off

''#Savage Angry??? (sic).''