Jamiroquai are set to headline Y Not Festival in what will be a UK festival exclusive.

The 'Virtual Insanity' hitmakers have been confirmed as the closing act at the Derbyshire music extravaganza - which takes place between July 27 and 29 - and will take to the stage for their only UK festival date for 2018.

Jamiroquai join fellow headliners The Libertines - who will take to the stage on Friday, July 27 - and Catfish and the Bottlemen, who will play on Saturday, July 28, to round out a weekend jam packed with talent.

Also announced across the weekend are the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Circa Waves, Peace, Moose Blood, Buzzcocks, The Levellers, Seasick Steve, The Amazons, Fat White Family, and The Sherlocks.

Festival organiser Simon Mawbey said of the line-up: ''We're so happy to be back with our biggest line up to date. There are a lot of changes and improvements being made to make sure the festival is the best it's ever been in 13 years and I'm excited that we can come back stronger than ever.''

Y Not Festival began in 2005 and is currently in its 13th year, and recently announced they would be moving location to Aston Hill Farm, adjacent to the previous site on Mouldridge Lane.

The festival prides itself on stunning views of the Peak District, but claims the new site boasts clearer routes for festival-goers and improved access for service vehicles.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, with weekend camping tickets costing £104.50 for those over the age of 16, and a VIP upgrade costing an extra £60.

Y Not Festival 2018 will take place between July 27 and 29, at Aston Hill Farm in Pikehall, Derbyshire.