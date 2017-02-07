Rebekah and Jamie Vardy's baby son still has jaundice.

The 30-year-old professional footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy gave birth to their second child Finley three weeks ago but the couple have been plagued with worry because the little one has been battling with the condition, which causes yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes because the liver doesn't process a substance called Bilirubin properly.

Writing in her column for OK! magazine, Rebekah said: ''Poor Finley is still having to have blood taken for his prolonged jaundice to see if he needs further treatment or not.''

And it's not just the jaundice, which can also be a sign of a more serious condition but usually clears up with frequent feedings and exposure to indirect sunlight, Finley has been dealing with as he's also been struck down with the sniffles and the brunette beauty has been sitting in the bathroom all day with the tot to try and clear his nose with the steam from the shower.

She explained: ''The lurgy is going round our house this week. I'm putting saline up Finley's nose at night and I've been sitting with him in the bathroom with the hot shower running in the day to steam him. He loves it.''

Rebekah - who also has two-year-old daughter Sofia with her spouse - had a very traumatic delivery with Finley as the tot's head had blocked her cervix, meaning her waters couldn't break and the process couldn't progress the way it should.

She previously said: ''The pain of labour was so intense, I was in agony. I nearly broke Jamie's fingers. [The midwife] broke my waters without a consultant in the end because of the pain I was in, the level of my contractions and how long they were lasting.''

Jamie also has five-year-old daughter Ella with his ex-partner Emma Daggett, while Rebekah has daughter Megan, 11, and son Taylor, six, from two previous relationships.