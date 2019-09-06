Jamie Spears wants to ''temporarily'' step down as conservator for his daughter Britney.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker's father has asked to ''temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship'' and is citing this as due to ''personal health reasons''.

The documents filed to the court have asked for Jodi Montgomery to be installed as a temporary conservator until January 20, 2020, TMZ reports.

Jamie would like for Jodi to have the same responsibilities, including ''the power to restrict or limit visitors by any means, the power to retain caretakers and security for Britney on a 24-hour basis, the power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, and the power to communicate with expert medical personnel regarding Britney and to have access to her records''.

And Britney is said to be ''able but unwilling'' to attend the hearing on Monday (September 9), but does not want to contest or object to the plans.

It was recently revealed that Britney's sons have reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against their grandfather.

Jamie is allegedly being investigated for abuse after the singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff's station accusing him of being involved in a ''physical altercation'' with their 13-year-old son Sean.

A source told TMZ.com that Jamie allegedly ''broke down a door'' to get to his eldest grandson and grabbed him during the heated exchange but there were ''no visible bruises'' on him.

Although it's not thought Sean sustained any injuries during the incident, which reportedly happened on August 24, Kevin doesn't want Jamie any where near him or Jayden, 12.

Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE.com: ''Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there [the house after the incident].''