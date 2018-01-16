Jamie O'Hara has split from his fiancée.

The footballer - who has Archie, seven, and Harry, six, with his ex Danielle Lloyd - has reportedly gone his separate ways from Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney and she has moved out of his Essex home.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Things just didn't work out between the pair and they decided the best option was to split. Jamie is focusing on bringing up his three boys and has two shows he's filming at the moment. It's a busy time and he is also setting up a new business venture with HerbalLife.''

Back in June, Jamie admitted he has a ''difficult on/off'' relationship with Elizabeth-Jayne.

He shared: ''It's a difficult one. It's on and off with me and her. She's an incredible woman but we just have a lot of work commitments. She works really hard, she's really busy with stuff and I'm always doing TV stuff ... It's a hard one to work. I'd like to think we have a future. It's hard to have a normal relationship.''

During his time in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, Jamie O'Hara got close to Bianca Gascoigne but after he exited the house, he revealed he desperately wants to get back together with his ex-girlfriend.

He said: ''The reason I left it with Bianca was because after I got out and sat down and looked at the whole situation I realised that it wasn't for me, I have a lot going on in my life and she had a boyfriend and he was devastated about the situation. I didn't know the full extent of the situation until I got out and saw everything, as a man I didn't think it was the right thing to do, I didn't do anything wrong I didn't make any gain out of it. As for my ex we split up a while ago, I reached out to her because I realised she's an incredible person and having time apart made me realise what an amazing woman she is and I was lucky to have her in my life. Will she be with me again? I don't know, but as a man all I can do is try.''