Jamie O'Hara has split from his fiancee Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney.

The 32-year-old soccer star - who has kids Harry, George and Archie with his ex-wife Danielle Lloyd - initially hinted at his love split via a cryptic message on social media.

He wrote on Instagram Story: ''You are who you surround yourself with. Negativity breeds a negative life. Stick with the people who believe in you and inspire you, not the ones who tear you down and complain about your life.''

Jamie subsequently posted a second message on the platform, confirming that his relationship is now over.

The sportsman - who announced his engagement in 2017 - said: ''Single life for me.''

Jamie's announcement comes shortly after he revealed that his eldest son had signed for Aston Villa.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star played in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, and eight-year-old Archie is already following in his dad's footsteps having been signed by the English club.

Jamie revealed to Bang Showbiz: ''My kids love their football, obviously I'm still playing football and Danielle takes them football all the time.

''Archie is at Aston Villa, so he's showing good signs that he could have an opportunity to do well. He's doing well there but I just want him to enjoy it and I don't put any pressure on him to play football all the time.

''But Danielle is taking him to training and when I have him I take him to his games and I'm constantly playing football with him and his brothers. They're all into it and they all love it, but he's showing some really good potential.''