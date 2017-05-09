Jamie Denbo has gone on a Twitter rant to brand Hollywood ageist and sexist after being told at 43 she is too old to play the wife of a 57-year-old man.

The 'Orange Is The New Black' actress logged on to her social media account to express her anger after she was told she was past the age limit for the role even though she is 14 years younger than the male lead.

Jamie furiously tweeted: ''I was just informed that at the age of 43, I am TOO OLD to play the wife of a 57 year old.

''Oh, the characters also have an 18 year-old daughter. I am TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year-old.

''The real wife of the 57 year-old actor is EASILY AT LEAST 50. But this f- wants to be tv married to a 38 year-old - TOPS

''This is a FIRST marriage, btw. Not a re-wife. Which would make a little more sense. F*** HOLLYWOOD. (sic)''

Despite not revealing the name of the actor she references, Jamie replied to several of her followers who pleaded for her to name and shame him, but she would only spill that he was an ''American treasure''.

She tweeted: ''Would love to. But I don't want to ruin this guy for you. He is an 'American treasure' (sic)''

Jamie is far from being the first actress to have been overlooked for a suitable role because of her age.

'American Horror Story' actress Jessica Lange, 68, previously said: ''At a certain age women are no longer considered a viable or a valuable part of the community - even if that's when they may feel like they're at the top of their game.''

Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon, 70, agreed with Jessica and said there are so many tragic stories of women in the industry.

She said: ''All of those gals who had these amazing parts found themselves high and dry later when they were older because there weren't that many people who were writing them. There are so many tragic stories of women who were so beautiful and couldn't figure out a way to age within the system.''