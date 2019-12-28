Rebekah Vardy has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old welcomed her and husband Jamie Vardy's third child on Saturday (28.12.19) and he was ''over the moon'' to share the happy news.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived ... Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team.''

The birth was announced by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, when he explained why Jamie was missing from his team's clash against West Ham.

He shared: ''Jamie Vardy's wife had a child today, so he's with her and congratulations to them.''

Jamie and Rebekah confirmed they were expecting their third child back in August.

A spokeswoman for footballer and his wife said: ''I can confirm that Jamie and Becky are delighted to be having another baby.''

It's said the pair - who married three years ago and have daughter Sofia, four, and two-year-old son Finley - are ''over the moon'' to be having another baby together.

An insider added: ''Becky and Jamie are over the moon that she is pregnant again. They can't wait to welcome another member of the family. They've got enough kids for a five-a-side team now, and to be honest they'd probably be quite good.''

The news came after Rebekah revealed motherhood has made her ''strong and resilient'' and she wants to be a better mother to her kids than she felt her mum was to her.

She said: ''I had to decide if it was going to define me or whether I was going to move on from that. And I wanted more for myself than to live in the shoes of that girl. I didn't want it all to make me crumble and then ultimately have a knock-on effect on my kids. Having children made me strong and resilient and gave me something to focus on.''

Rebekah also has two children - Megan and Taylor - from previous relationships whilst Jamie has daughter Ella with his ex-partner Emma Daggett.