Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah rushed son Finley to hospital with severe rash.

The England footballer, 30, and his wife, 35, took their son to Leicester Hospital after discovering a rash on their four-month-old son's head.

The rash, was later diagnosed as shingles - a condition that can be serious in young babies.

A spokesperson for Rebekah told Express.co.uk: ''Rebekah and Jamie spent Saturday evening at the hospital with Finley as a worrying looking rash appeared on his head late on Saturday afternoon.

''He was promptly diagnosed with shingle shy hospital staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary, they were wonderful and acted quickly to treat little Finley.''

Meanwhile Rebekah used Twitter to give thanks to hospital staff for taking care of them and their son, she wrote: ''Thank you so much to the staff @Leic_hospital (LRI) for taking such good care of us yesterday! A credit to the NHS.''

A source told The Sun that the ordeal had been ''frightening'' for them both but doctors have reassured the couple that Finley will make a full recovery and he is not understood to be on the mend.

Meanwhile Rebekah is expected to head into the Australian jungle for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

The brunette beauty is reportedly in talks to appear on this year's series of the ITV jungle-based reality show, as bosses believe her ''fiery'' personality will make her a great fit on the programme.

Rebekah was reportedly being eyed to appear on the show last year, but after she fell pregnant with her second child - a son named Finley who was born in January - negotiations came to a halt.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Bosses were really keen on Becky last year and had some very productive discussions. They are planning to have another chat with her this year.

''She's glamorous but she's fiery too. She could bring lots to the table and she seemed keen before.

''Having had a healthy baby back in January, she'd be available when the show returns later this year.''

If Rebekah - who also has two-year-old daughter Sofia with her spouse as well as daughter Megan, 11, and son Taylor, six, from two previous relationships - does join the 'I'm A Celeb...' camp, she could be one of the last contestants to visit the show's current location in Springbrook National Park, as bosses are reportedly toying with the idea of moving locations.