James Middleton will front a new documentary about how his pet dogs saved him from depression.

The 32-year-old businessman - who is the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge - is reportedly set to appear in a new show called 'James Middleton's Super Dogs', which he will work with production company Fulwell 73 on.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: ''Mental health is a topic very close to both James' and his sister's hearts, and he credits his dogs with helping him out of his darkest days. The show will follow him talking to others who are suffering and looking at how a dog can impact your mood and depression.''

James has nine dogs - a Golden Retriever Mabel, a black Labrador, two Cocker Spaniels, and five black Spaniels called Rafa, Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna - and previously opened up about how they played a ''vital role'' in his recovery from clinical depression.

He shared recently: ''My own dogs played a vital role in my recovery from clinical depression. In light of this I want to celebrate the important role dogs play in our lives and the unconditional love and support they give us.''

James had previously said he felt ''guilty'' for being depressed because he didn't think he had the right to feel that way as he was raised by a wealthy family.

He said at the time: ''[Depression is] what keeps you in bed, while anxiety makes you feel guilty for being there. I thought 'What do I have to be depressed about?' I've been so lucky with my upbringing, I had all the things I wanted. It's not that I wanted more, but there was something that wasn't always there ... And the more I ignored it, the more it was taking over.''