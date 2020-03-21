James Middleton has put his wedding plans on hold, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old brother of the Duchess of Cambridge and his fiancee Alizee Thevenet - who got engaged last year - had planned to marry in her native France this summer but have postponed their nuptials due to coronavirus.

A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: ''It's very sad, but it's just not practical to hold it in this crisis.

''Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer.

''They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able - and happy - to attend.''

James and Alizee, 29, first met at the South Kensington Club, a private members health and wellbeing club in London, in 2018, when Alizee gushed over his Cocker Spaniel, Ella.

A friend revealed at the time: ''After Alizee went back to her table, James asked the waiter to give her a note saying: 'I never normally do this, but would you like to go for a drink with me?' He also picked up her tab. A few weeks later, they went out for a drink together. It wasn't until after they'd met for a drink that Alizee realised who he was - one of her friends had to tell her. They met thanks to Ella.''

James split from Donna Air, 40, in December 2017 after almost five years together.

She said at the time: ''James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways but remain the very best of friends and always will be.''