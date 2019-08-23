James Middleton is a beekeeper.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur - who is the brother of Duchess Catherine - has 10 hives in Bucklebury, West Berkshire, England, that he maintains because he finds it helps him ''escape'' his mind as ''hours can pass by'' without him knowing it.

Taking to his Instagram account, he said: ''Many of you know I am passionate about dogs, but not many know I am almost as passionate about bees. I have ten hives at Bucklebury & I'm fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day... there's a lot to be said about these humble little creatures. In a worker bees life she will produce just 1/10th of a teaspoon of honey- think of how many bees are needed for one jar.

''But that's not it. Bee keeping to me is a meditation it's a chance to escape my mind and be so consumed by something that hours can pass by without knowing it. Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn't just need to be practiced sitting down!''

James also likes to have a teaspoon of honey every day because it helps him sleep better at night, aids digestion and prevents viruses such as colds and flus.

He explained: ''Lastly honey. Honey is one of natures finest medicines. From antibacterial properties, aiding digestion, hay fever, colds, energy and even as cure for sleeping disorders the list goes on. I have a teaspoon of honey every day and couldn't recommend it more.''

But beekeeping doesn't come without a few stings every now and then.

He added: ''So as this little homage to the honest little honey be ends remember raw local honey is best & yes I do get stung all the time but its worth it!''