James Middleton is engaged.

The 32-year-old brother of Duchess Catherine recently proposed to his French girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, after they moved in together in West London.

A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: ''They've got engaged. Alizee has been wearing a beautiful sapphire sparkler. They've been keeping the engagement secret, but news has started to leak out among their friends. They'll be announcing it formally next week.''

James and Alizee met last year after meeting at the South Kensington Club, a private members establishment in London, when Alizee gushed over his Cocker Spaniel, Ella.

A friend revealed at the time: ''After Alizee went back to her table, James asked the waiter to give her a note saying: 'I never normally do this, but would you like to go for a drink with me?' He also picked up their tab. A few weeks later, they went out for a drink together.

''It wasn't until after they'd met for a drink that Alizee realised who he was -- one of her friends had to tell her. They met thanks to Ella.''

City worked Alizee has a masters degree in investment and finance from Queen Mary University of London.

Meanwhile, James split from Donna Air, 40, in December 2017 after almost five years together.

She said at the time: ''James and I are no longer an item.

''We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be.''

The pair - who first started dating in 2013 - made their final public appearance together at his sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

The end of their romance came as a surprise to most, as in November 2016, James publicly declared his love for Donna - who has a teenage daughter Freya with her ex Damian Aspinall - and admitted he would be keen to have children one day.

He said: ''We are thinking about where we are going next.

''I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I'm scared of but it isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all.

''We are quite purposeful, forward-thinking people, so we needed wind in our sails in order to progress.

''She makes me very happy [and] I think I make her very happy. I want children. I've said that before. I will have children, but you'll have to wait.''