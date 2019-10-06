Duchess Catherine's brother, James Middleton, ''couldn't be happier'' to share the news of his engagement to girlfriend Alizee Thevenet.
James Middleton ''couldn't be happier'' to be engaged.
The 32-year-old brother of Duchess Catherine recently proposed to his French girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, after they moved in together in West London and has taken to social media to confirm the happy news.
He wrote on his Instagram page: ''She said OUI ... Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news #jalizee (sic)''
A source had previously confirmed James had told his friends about the news.
The insider shared: ''They've got engaged. Alizee has been wearing a beautiful sapphire sparkler. They've been keeping the engagement secret, but news has started to leak out among their friends. They'll be announcing it formally next week.''
James and Alizee met last year after meeting at the South Kensington Club, a private members establishment in London, when Alizee gushed over his Cocker Spaniel, Ella.
A friend revealed at the time: ''After Alizee went back to her table, James asked the waiter to give her a note saying: 'I never normally do this, but would you like to go for a drink with me?' He also picked up their tab. A few weeks later, they went out for a drink together. It wasn't until after they'd met for a drink that Alizee realised who he was - one of her friends had to tell her. They met thanks to Ella.''
James split from Donna Air, 40, in December 2017 after almost five years together.
She said at the time: ''James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
'Charli' sees Charli XCX continue to innovate, never being afraid to get honest and show her vulnerability.
Angel of the north Sam Fender has finally graced our ears with his highly anticipated debut album Hypersonic Missiles.
JPEGMAFIA is back already with his newest record 'All My Heroes Are Cornballs' and we doubt anyone could've seen this coming.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...