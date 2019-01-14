James McVey revealed all his pals from 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' are invited to his wedding to girlfriend Kirstie Brittain.
James McVey is going to invite all his 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' campmates to his wedding.
The Vamps star proposed to his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain during a New Year's break to the Lake District and now she has agreed to be his wife he has revealed that all his jungle pals are invited to the ceremony although he's not sure all of them will be able to make it.
In an interview with HELLO! magazine, he said: ''I'm going to invite them all. I don't know who will be able to come John [Barrowman] is in America and Noel [Edmonds] might be in New Zealand but it's not too far for Harry [Redknapp] so I hope he'll come, Fleur [East] and Rita [Simons] probably will.''
The 24-year-old singer was worried that he may lose contact with some of his campmates after leaving Australia but his fears have been unwarranted, and the contestants have a group chat in which someone speaks in every day.
James said: ''We were so close in the jungle I was kind of worried that some people might disappear, but that hasn't happened. We have a Whatsapp chat and every day someone is speaking.''
The stars have remained so close that the day the 'Can We Dance' hitmaker chose the ring for his bride-to-be, he and his fiancée went for lunch with a few of his co-stars, however, James was worried that his new pal Harry - who helped him choose the engagement band he presented to Kirstie - would spoil the surprise.
He said: ''The day I got the ring Kirstie and I went for lunch with Harry, Nick [Knowles] and Fleur. Harry was worried he was going to let the secret slip out because he usually just says what he wants.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Ethan and Jaden are two street kids with a close knit group of friends, Amy,...
Blistering writing, directing and acting hold us firmly in our seats as this procedural drama...
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...