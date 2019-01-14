James McVey is going to invite all his 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' campmates to his wedding.

The Vamps star proposed to his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain during a New Year's break to the Lake District and now she has agreed to be his wife he has revealed that all his jungle pals are invited to the ceremony although he's not sure all of them will be able to make it.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, he said: ''I'm going to invite them all. I don't know who will be able to come John [Barrowman] is in America and Noel [Edmonds] might be in New Zealand but it's not too far for Harry [Redknapp] so I hope he'll come, Fleur [East] and Rita [Simons] probably will.''

The 24-year-old singer was worried that he may lose contact with some of his campmates after leaving Australia but his fears have been unwarranted, and the contestants have a group chat in which someone speaks in every day.

James said: ''We were so close in the jungle I was kind of worried that some people might disappear, but that hasn't happened. We have a Whatsapp chat and every day someone is speaking.''

The stars have remained so close that the day the 'Can We Dance' hitmaker chose the ring for his bride-to-be, he and his fiancée went for lunch with a few of his co-stars, however, James was worried that his new pal Harry - who helped him choose the engagement band he presented to Kirstie - would spoil the surprise.

He said: ''The day I got the ring Kirstie and I went for lunch with Harry, Nick [Knowles] and Fleur. Harry was worried he was going to let the secret slip out because he usually just says what he wants.''