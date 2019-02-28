James McVey's fiancee Kirstie Brittain has revealed that she nearly found out about his proposal before he popped down on one knew.
James McVey almost blew the lid on his secret proposal.
The Vamps star's fiancee Kirstie Brittain has revealed that on the day he went to buy her engagement ring with his 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' pal Harry Redknapp, she had a sneaky suspicion he was up to something as he had said he was at the gym when she had already seen on social media that he wasn't.
The 'Can We Dance' hitmaker shared a picture of him with Harry and his mum at Franses jewellers in Bournemouth on Instagram on Wednesday (27.02.19), and described it as the ''scariest moment of his life''.
He captioned the picture: ''Just found this pic on my phone. The day I snuck out and bought @kirstiebrittain 's engagement ring with Mum and Harry. Scariest moment of my life up to that point. (sic)''
Kirstie then reminded him that she almost found out what he was up to, writing in the comments: ''and you said you were in the gym but I saw on find my friends that you weren't...nearly got you hehe (sic)''
James proposed during their New Year's break in the Lake District and Harry recommended where to get the ring.
He said: ''Harry said he knew a really good jeweller whenever I was ready to do it and I thought, I may as well just do it.''
Though they went down to the seaside town together, he had already decided what he wanted before Harry had even got there.
He added: ''By the time Harry arrived I had already chosen the ring; as soon as I saw it I knew it was the one. And Harry loved it too.''
The 24-year-old heartthrob has previously admitted that he is keen for his 'I'm A Celeb' co-stars, who include King of the Jungle Harry, Emily Atack and Fleur East, to sing a few songs on his big day.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''I'd love them all to come to the wedding for sure.
''I think we need to have a Jungle 11 reunion on the day, we'll all sing and dance. Harry can sing 'My Way'.''
