James McVey ''ruined'' the planning his fiancée Kirstie Brittain had put in for their engagement party.
The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star - who popped the question during a New Year's break - has revealed that the pair had a spat regarding the guest list for their pre-wedding bash.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''We had a few arguments, actually, because we agreed on 60 people. Then, before we knew it, there were like 90 people on the list. Kirstie had a big go at me, we had a big argument and she was like 'You've ruined the whole thing'.''
The 'Vamps' guitarist also revealed that the loved-up pair will be walking down the aisle next autumn, and they have already started looking at venues for their big day.
He added: ''We were looking at venues yesterday in Dorset and we were like, 'This is great!' But we already realise just how many different elements we have to get right.
''We were thinking next autumn. We like the thought of having pumpkins and things.''
The 24-year-old heartthrob has previously admitted that he is keen for his 'I'm A Celeb' co-stars, who include King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and Fleur East, to sing a few songs on his big day.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''I'd love them all to come to the wedding for sure.
''I think we need to have a Jungle 11 reunion on the day, we'll all sing and dance. Harry can sing 'My Way'.''
James proposed during their break in the Lake District and took Harry to help him pick the ring.
He said: ''Harry said he knew a really good jeweller whenever I was ready to do it and I thought, I may as well just do it.''
James invited the retired football manager to Franses, a jeweller in Bournemouth, to help him
choose the ring but he had already decided what he wanted before Harry had even got there.
He added: ''By the time Harry arrived I had already chosen the ring; as soon as I saw it I knew it was the one. And Harry loved it too.''
And whilst the 'Can We Dance' hitmaker always knew he would propose this year, his time in the jungle encouraged him to pop the question sooner rather than later.
He added: ''I think when you're in the jungle you have nothing to do but think and you really figure out the sort of person you are and the things that mean the most to you. I already knew I wanted to propose
to Kirstie this year and I didn't see why waiting six months would make any difference. I missed her so much when I was in the camp and I really struggled.''
