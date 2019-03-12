James McVey credits his fiancée with helping him to beat his eating disorder.

The Vamps singer suffered with his health in the early days of the band's success, and he has now claimed his partner Kirstie Brittain - whom he proposed to earlier this year - was a major help in getting him back on the road to better health.

He said: ''Kirsty helped me from day one. She's helped me more than I know.''

And the 24-year-old musician says he's had an ''amazing response'' from people in a similar situation since speaking out about his eating disorder, especially from other men who felt they couldn't talk about their issues.

He added: 'I've had an amazing response. Lots of guys reached out to me. Anorexia affects a lot of men.

''It was scary to get it out there. It was a problem that affected me four or five years ago but speaking about it made me realise there's still a long way to go for me. It's weird, every day is like a different thing, but that's why speaking about it is going to help.''

When it comes to wedding planning, James admits preparations are well under way, but says he's worried he may have lost their wedding bands already.

He said: ''The ring has just been posted to my house and it wasn't there by the time I left ... I'm worried there's this ring somewhere in the ether. If I've lost the ring Kirstie is gonna kill me!''

But despite the possible setback, the 'Can We Dance' hitmaker isn't letting himself get too worked up, because he knows he and Kirstie will find a way around the problem.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: ''Kirstie and I are the best of friends. Stress is not gonna ruin our lives.''