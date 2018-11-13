James McVey confessed that he'll be missing a few gigs with The Vamps during his time on the jungle reality show and so has pre-recorded his guitar solos.
James McVey has pre-recorded his guitar solos for The Vamps upcoming live shows whilst he is on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in Australia.
The 24-year-old musician will be missing some gigs with his band during his time on the jungle reality show but to help his bandmates Brad Simpson, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans carry on performing he has laid down his tricky guitar parts which can be played during their songs.
He said: ''I am actually going to miss a few gigs in South America and over here in Britain. I have recorded all my guitar (bits) so they can play that out at the same time. Our bass player is really good so he could play some of them too.''
The 'All Night' hitmaker admitted that his bandmates were originally shocked with the news he would be taking part in the ITV series and he's actually more nervous about going on the programme than he would be performing.
He said: ''They are really excited. They think it's going to be great even though they were surprised initially as they thought I would struggle! But they have been so supportive and I am glad they are. I want to do something that puts me outside of my comfort zone. I am so much more nervous about this than I would be going on stage to perform a gig.
''I'm lucky when I'm on stage as there are four of us and I can ride off them and share any stresses I might have. Everyone I spend time with in my life is music related so I'm most looking forward to meeting people outside of that. It's going to be fun.''
James will be joined Down Under by a host of famous faces, including former 'Doctor Who' actor John Barrowman, actress Emily Atack, TV presenter Noel Edmonds, one-time 'EastEnders' star Rita Simons and former Tottenham Hotspur football manager Harry Redknapp.
