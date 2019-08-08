James Jordan is set to join Angelina Jolie in thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

The 'Destroyer' actor has been cast alongside Angelina, 44, by Oscar-nominee Taylor Sheridan in his big-screen adaptation of Michael Koryta's 2014 book about 14-year-old Jace Wilson, who witnesses a brutal murder and is given a false identity and sent on an initiative for troubled teens.

The novel follows Jace as he escapes the killers, known as the Blackwell Brothers, who are prepared to slaughter anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

Now all that remains between them and the boy are Ethan and Allison Serbin, who run the wilderness survival program and Hannah Faber, who occupies a lonely fire lookout tower.

The movie will also star Nicholas Hoult and while it has not been confirmed which role the 'About A Boy' star will play, it is believed he'll portray one of the killers alongside Tyler Perry.

It was previously reported that the script is female-driven and will move away from some of the main parts of the suspense story.

The studios behind 'A Simple Favor', Bron Studios, are producing the flick, along with Steven Zaillian ('The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo') and Garrett Basch via Film Rites.

This isn't the first time James, 40, has teamed up with Sheridan and the pair worked together on 2017 neo-Western murder mystery film 'Wind River'.

The film follows Jeremy Renner as Cory Lambert, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent and Elizabeth Olsen as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker and an FBI agent, respectively, who try to solve a murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.