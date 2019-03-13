James Bond will drive an eco-friendly car in next installment of the franchise.

Director Cary Fukunaga is reportedly planning to put the suave spy - who will again be played by Daniel Craig - behind the wheel of the limited-edition £250,000 Aston Martin Rapide E, the manufacturer's first electric vehicle, of which just 155 will be made.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The decision was spearheaded by the film's new director, who's a total tree-hugger.

''He is working directly with Aston Martin to get one of their electric cars ready for its big close-up.''

The new car will be at the heart of an ''incredible'' action sequence within the film, which is believed to have the working title 'Shatterhand', and will boast a number of ''high-tech'' features.

The insider added: ''It's going to be the centre of an incredible action sequence in the movie. James Bond is known for driving amazing cars and this one won't disappoint either.

''It's going to have all the high-tech gadgets. To be clear, this is something Cary pushed for and Daniel and the producers are going along with.

''Everybody is afraid of Bond getting labelled 'too PC' but they all felt the time was right to put him in a zero emission vehicle.''

Cary took over as director on 'Bond 25' after Danny Boyle walked away last year due to ''creative differences''.

And it was recently claimed the 'Trainspotting' filmmaker quit because producer Barbara Broccoli refused to let him go ahead with a plan to have the spy die in the arms of returning Bond girl Lea Seydoux.

A source said recently: ''Boyle thought that killing 007 would be a brilliant way to pave to introduce a new Bond.

''When the dust settled there was push back from Barbara and Daniel. The feeling was that the audience should be left guessing as to the plight of their man.''

Filming is scheduled to begin on the movie next month.