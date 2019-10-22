The makers of the new 'James Bond' movie have filmed three different endings.

Only director Cary Joji Fukunaga is allowed to know which ending to the new 'No Time To Die' movie will be used to avoid leaks coming out before the film's release.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper of the movie - which stars Daniel Craig in the titular role: ''Everyone's in the dark, the secrecy is off the chart.''

Meanwhile, Naomie Harris - who reprises her role as Eve Moneypenny - previously revealed that the new Bond film will shock audiences.

The 43-year-old actress said: ''It's a tie-up of 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, 'Oh, wow!' So I think we're going to really shock people ... I would say he's [Bond's] reconnected with his heart. We're definitely seeing a Bond who's more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love. At the end of 'Spectre' there are women he gives his career up for: there's no more emotional attachment that that. It's just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy.''

The film - which will be released next year - is expected to be Craig's final film as 007, and the 51-year-old star described working on the series as a ''wonderful'' experience.

Daniel - who made his first appearance as the suave spy in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - made his comments whilst speaking at the wrap party for 'No Time To Die', where he admitted he was ''really quite drunk'' but wanted to say a few words as he bid a final farewell to his run as the iconic character.

Speaking in a video uploaded to Twitter, he said: ''I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won't go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had. You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight.''