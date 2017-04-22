Frances has revealed James Bay has a special box for his hats on his tour bus.

The 'Under Our Feet' hitmaker supported the 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker on his 'Chaos and the Calm Tour' in 2016, and he gave her a guided tour of us bus and he showed her the special compartment for his signature troubadour.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I had never been on a tour bus before and on the very last night he gave me a tour of the bus. It's weird I had a night in my own tour bus.

''I think he has two hats. In his room on the bus he has a really beautiful box where he keeps the hats. It's so cool.''

When asked about the hat he often throws into the crowd at his shows, the flame-haired beauty revealed he actually has a cheaper one which he gives out to the fans following a secret swift changeover off stage.

She explained: ''On some of the shows he has a cheaper hat. I think he changes during the encore or something. He puts the expensive one away in its box and puts like a Primark one on to throw into the crowd.''