Jake Roche has a new girlfriend.

The Rixton rocker split from fiancee Jesy Nelson in November, and after she was recently said to be dating Bradley Churchill, it seems he has also moved on and is romancing aspiring singer Vicki Gordon.

Jake met Vicki - who appeared on UK TV talent show 'The Voice' last year as one half of Vicki and Scott - at a pantomime his father Shane Richie was appearing in over the festive season.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Vicki had a friend in the panto in Southampton and she ended up meeting Jake at drinks after the show.

''They hit it off straight away and bonded over their recent break-ups, as she had split from her boyfriend days earlier.

''Jake was being a real gentleman, telling her she was a gorgeous girl and giving her loads of confidence.

''She met Shane too, who was joking she needed to look after his son.

''At the end of the night they kissed, exchanged numbers and he even offered to drive her back home to London.''

Though it is only ''early days'' for the romance, Jake, 24, is hopeful it marks the beginning of a fresh start to 2017 for him.

The source added: ''It's early days but it's the first girl Jake has been interested in since the break up, and with Jesy dating again, he wanted to start the New Year by moving on.''

Following weeks of speculation about their relationship, Jake's mother Coleen Nolan was the one who confirmed he and Jesy had split, but stressed things were amicable between her son and the Little Mix singer.

She previously said: ''It's kind of amicable and they're dealing with it really well and they're both good friends. It's a lot to handle when you are young.''