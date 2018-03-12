Jake Quickenden has injured his back and knee celebrating his 'Dancing On Ice' win.

The 29-year-old singer and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer triumphed on the skating show against Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky on Sunday (11.03.18) and all the couples who took part in the show let their hair down at a wrap party after the champions were crowned - but the former 'X Factor' star admitted he had pushed things too far.

He said: ''There was a big dance off, Max [Evans] is still looking for his t shirt.

''I hurt myself more in that dance off than during the whole of 'Dancing on Ice', my knee is massive, i don't know what I've done, my back is hurting from the worm.

''Max was walking round with his top off all night so I think he's still there looking for it.''

Jake and Vanessa are now preparing to start rehearsals for the show's tour, and he admits he's concerned about his swollen knee.

Appearing on 'This Morning' on Monday (12.03.18), he said: ''We start rehearsals tomorrow, I need that knee sorting. I guess the adrenaline will start again.''

Throughout the show, Jake was compared to previous contestant Ray Quinn, who won the competition in 2009 and also triumphed against past winners and competitors in the 'All Stars' edition of the series in 2014.

Ray will also be taking part in the tour and Jake is feeling ''nervous'' about pitting his skills against the veteran celebrity skater.

He said: ''It's unbelievable to be put in the same bracket as Ray, I'm a bit nervous at going against him every night but the pressure is off.

''I'm excited to go and skate and have fun... I'll try and give him a run for his money. I doubt I will, but I'll try.''