Jake Quickenden and Darylle Sargeant have split.

The former 'X Factor' star and the 'Love Island' contestant were spotted in an amorous embrace while enjoying a romantic day out together in Leeds in July and Darylle, 24, revealed the pair have decided they are better off as friends.

She told Star magazine: ''We're just friends. We were seeing each other, but we're both so busy at the minute and we live quite far away.''

However, she has not ruled out a romance in the future with Jake, 29.

She said: ''We still speak and we're still getting to know each other, but we're not in a rush to go anywhere.

''He's a lovely boy, we get on really well together. It would be nice, but we'll see.''

Jake split from his fiancee Danielle Fogarty in May, just seven months after they got engaged but previously admitted he was hoping for a reconciliation.

He said: ''Obviously we like to remain private but right now we're having a bit of time apart, dealing with ourselves and work and being busy.

''I've so much respect for Dan and her family but for me, it's about taking time out and seeing what happens.

''There's not a bad word, I was with her [recently], we still talk and I still love her to bits, but sometimes you've got to go away to come back.''

Jake's commitments to the 'Dancing On Ice' tour and plans to join 'The Dreamboys' stripping troupe were said to have caused tension in their romance.

A source said after their split: ''Jake and Danielle have been joined at the hip since her dad introduced them. But winning 'Dancing On Ice' has meant Jake's had other priorities. He's been touring the country with Kem [Cetinay] on the show's tour and getting a lot of female attention, which hasn't been easy for Danielle.

''Things aren't going to get any easier on that front either, with Jake set to join 'The Dreamboys' strip group. It's caused a lot of friction and they've both decided to take a breather.

''They are now in the UK and are spending time with their families. The wedding is very much off for now.''

Jake and Danielle were introduced by her father Carl Fogarty, who appeared on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' with Jake in 2014.