Alabama 3 co-founder Jake Black has died.

The singer - who was also known as The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love - passed away on Tuesday (21.05.19) afternoon, according to a statement posted to the electronic band's Facebook page.

The statement read: ''Early this afternoon, on a beautiful summer's day, our friend, comrade and spiritual teacher, Jake Black AKA The Very Reverend D.Wayne Love, passed over to the higher ground. After a magnificent performance at the Highpoint Festival in Lancashire, D.Wayne in his supreme wisdom, decided it was the appropriate moment for his ascencion into the next level. (sic)''

Although the band - who are best known for their 1997 track 'Woke Up This Morning', which was used in the opening credits to 'The Sopranos' - have not confirmed Jake's cause of death, they did state his passing was ''painless and peaceful''.

They added: ''The transition was painless and peaceful. He was surrounded by brothers Larry Love, L.B. Dope, The Spirit, Jonny Jamm and Sister Therese Mullan.

We are heartbroken.

All that remains for us, at this moment, is to carry out his precise instructions regarding the continuation of his teachings as a First Minister of The Presleyterian Church of Elvis The Divine, and continue The Great Work. (sic)''

Alabama 3 also noted Jake's last words, although they have ''yet to decipher'' what they mean.

Closing their statement, the group wrote: ''His last words, which we have yet to decipher, were 'Tweet Tweet, Possil Fleet'.''