'IT' star Jaeden Lieberher revealed he wants 'Star Wars' actor Ewan McGregor to play an older Bill in the upcoming sequel.
Jaeden Lieberher wants Ewan McGregor to play an older Bill in the 'IT' sequel.
The 14-year-old actor stars as the leader of The Loser's Club in Andres Muschietti re-imagining of the Stephen King 1986 novel, which follows a group of youngsters who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against the evil clown Pennywise.
A sequel has already been announced looking at the adult's perspective as the surviving kids mature into adulthood and are forced to revisit their horrors as one by one they encounter Pennywise again and Lieberher knows who he wants to play Bill.
Speaking to Variety, Lieberher said: ''I think Ewan McGregor would be interesting. I don't want to offend him or anything, but he might be too old. I love Ewan McGregor, and I think he's a great actor. I think he could play Bill very well.''
Recently, Muschietti revealed he wants Jessica Chastain to play an older Beverly in the 'IT' sequel.
The 44-year-old filmmaker said: ''Jessi is an amazing actress and a very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly.
''She loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen.
''There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I'm playing with, but it's a bit too premature to say those names right now.''
Muschietti also confirmed that the sequel will be ''going back to the summer of 1989'' where the first film is set in order for the characters to find out how to kill Pennywise.
'IT' - which stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise - is the highest grossing R-rated film of all-time beating the likes of 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
An album re-release, a new song and a documentary mark the singer's legacy this year.
The actor plays the titular hero in the forthcoming adaptation.
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Set 20 years after the original movie, we see our favourite once drug-addled Scotsman reunited....
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Ewan McGregor is cast as both Jesus and the devil in this imagined chapter which...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
Miles Davis' music made him a household name, loved by millions around the world, yet...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...