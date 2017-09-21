Jaeden Lieberher wants Ewan McGregor to play an older Bill in the 'IT' sequel.

The 14-year-old actor stars as the leader of The Loser's Club in Andres Muschietti re-imagining of the Stephen King 1986 novel, which follows a group of youngsters who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against the evil clown Pennywise.

A sequel has already been announced looking at the adult's perspective as the surviving kids mature into adulthood and are forced to revisit their horrors as one by one they encounter Pennywise again and Lieberher knows who he wants to play Bill.

Speaking to Variety, Lieberher said: ''I think Ewan McGregor would be interesting. I don't want to offend him or anything, but he might be too old. I love Ewan McGregor, and I think he's a great actor. I think he could play Bill very well.''

Recently, Muschietti revealed he wants Jessica Chastain to play an older Beverly in the 'IT' sequel.

The 44-year-old filmmaker said: ''Jessi is an amazing actress and a very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly.

''She loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen.

''There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I'm playing with, but it's a bit too premature to say those names right now.''

Muschietti also confirmed that the sequel will be ''going back to the summer of 1989'' where the first film is set in order for the characters to find out how to kill Pennywise.

'IT' - which stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise - is the highest grossing R-rated film of all-time beating the likes of 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.