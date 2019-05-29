Jade Thirlwall made a ''s**t show'' of a dessert for the rest of Little Mix as the band enjoyed a meal at her house for their 'Eat In With Little Mix' YouTube series.
Jade Thirlwall made a ''s**t show'' of a dessert for the rest of Little Mix.
The 26-year-old singer was hosting the latest episode of the band's 'Eat In With Little Mix' YouTube show with Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards paying her a visit.
In an attempt to focus her dishes on her Northern heritage, Jade made a giant Rice Cripsy cake moulded into the shape of Gateshead's Angel of the North statue although it quickly began to collapse when it was brought to the table.
Joking that she ''polished the t**d'' with a Little Mix doll for decoration, Jade said: ''It was a f***ing s**t show if I'm honest.''
It didn't seem to put off her band mates though, as Jesy awarded her full marks in every category.
Admitting she enjoyed the evening's entertainment - bingo hosted by a drag queen pal - Jesy said her friend ''smashed it''.
At the end of a boozy night, she slurred: ''Honestly, one of the best nights I've been to. She's getting a 10, [the cake] was slightly tipsy, but who isn't?''
The second episode in the series comes after Jesy and Perrie admitted they have had a few drunken smooches when they've had a few too many alcoholic beverages.
When quizzed on if anything has happened between the girls, Perrie recently said: ''Of course there has. Me and Jesy get together all the time, especially when drunk.''
Jesy added: ''God, the fans would love that. . . I forgot that!''
Perrie explained: ''It was funny, but we are like sisters.''
Although they aren't afraid to lock lips when the booze comes out, Perrie is in a long-term relationship with Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Jesy has just started dating 'Love Island' hunk Chris Hughes.
It's Slam Dunk's hometown of Leeds we visited this year, following it to Temple Newsam Park for its biggest year yet!
Diamond Dogs was released on this day (May 24) in 1974.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.