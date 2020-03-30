Jade Thirlwall has a ''toilet guest book'' for visitors.

The Little Mix star hilariously encourages her friends ''sign in'' - and even described their ''poo'' - if they have to pop to the bathroom at her London apartment.

Giving 'Capital Breakfast' Roman Kemp a tour on Monday (30.03.20), she laughed: ''I've got a very egotistical corridor with all of my plaques on, so basically when people use my loo, they get to see all my success...

''And then finally, in the guest toilet we have a toilet guest book where you can sign in, and let me know what kind of poo you've had.''

Although she hadn't ''tidied up'', Jade was happy give Roman - and his fellow presenters Sian Welby and Sonny Jay - a look round her home on FaceTime.

She also showed off her ''cheeky drinks cabinet'', which included a bottle of branded 'RuPaul's Drag Race' champagne.

Jade will spending a lot of time at her apartment now, with people across the UK told to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Little Mix - who have had to cancel their music video shoot in Brazil due to the health crisis - have released new single 'Break Up Song' as a treat to fans going through a tough time at the moment.

Perrie Edwards recently said: ''I think with that the single, I think we didn't want to push it back because we just wanted the world to hear it so that's why we've released it now, because we love it so much and I feel like it's such a good upbeat positive uplifting song.

''That's just what people need right now, but with the album, I think we are going to have to postpone it yeah.''

She added the 'Black Magic' girl group are aiming to release their upcoming LP - their sixth to date, and the follow-up to 2018's 'LM5' later this year.