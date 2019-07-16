Jade Thirlwall has reportedly split from Jed Elliot but they are still good friends.
Jade Thirlwall has reportedly split from Jed Elliot.
The Little Mix singer is said to have parted ways from The Struts singer but they still remain good friends.
A source told MailOnline: ''Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship. There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course. They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts. And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour. The split is amicable and they remain mates.''
Jade had previously admitted she was been struggling with the long distance between her and her boyfriend Jed.
She said: ''It's s**t - we never see each other. We've been together two years but it feels like we've only just started going out because we never see each other. It's been a bit s**t not seeing each other I must admit ... We hardly ever see each other as he's signed in the US and I'm always on tour, but we fly to see each other as much as possible.''
Jade ''chased'' her boyfriend Jed for ''months'' before he agreed to go on a date with her as she claims Jed ''wasn't interested'' in her when they first met.
She said: ''I saw him on stage and was like he's got to be mine. I chased him for months. I didn't take no for an answer. You know what it was though? He wasn't interested. I flew to LA for like a weekend to go on a date with him, that's how Desperate Dan I was.''
