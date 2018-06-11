Jade Thirlwall's ''favourite'' concert wasn't with Little Mix, according to The Struts' Luke Spiller.

The 'Body Talks' rocker claims the 25-year-old singer - who is dating his bandmate Jed Elliott - told him after she joined the glam rockers on stage for a rendition of of T. Rex's 'Bang A Gong' at their Los Angeles residency at The Roxy Theater recently, that it was the best live experience she's ever had.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz backstage at Download Festival after their main stage set on Saturday (09.06.18), Luke spilled: ''She said to us that was her favourite show that she's ever done.

''No in-ear monitors, just proper traditional. I think she found it quite refreshing.''

The 29-year-old singer said that from what he can gather, Jade is the main writer in the 'Power' group as she was working on their fifth album in the US.

He said: ''The reason why she was there was because she is writing the new Little Mix album.

''She does a bulk of the writing as far I as I understand.''

Jade - who has been dating the 27-year-old bassist for two years now - revealed earlier this year that she has been jamming with Jed on new material for the British girl group's follow-up to 2016's 'Glory Days'.

The brunette beauty - who is joined by Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the band - said: ''We've had three months off with the band so I've been doing some studio sessions with Jed for some Little Mix stuff.''

Meanwhile, The Struts are currently in the mixing stage of their long-awaited second studio album, the follow-up to 2014's 'Everybody Wants', and have teased it will be released in October.

The band play London's KOKO on June 19, before supporting Foo Fighters this July for the US leg of their 'Concrete and Gold' tour.