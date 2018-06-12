Jed Thirlwall's boyfriend Jed Elliott has admitted he feared he'd killed her after his theme park prank went wrong.
Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend ''almost killed her'' when a prank went wrong.
Jed Elliott - who has been dating the brunette singer for over two years - has admitted he thought it was ''the end'' of him and the Little Mix star after he thought it would be funny to shake the boat as they sped round a corner on a ride at Dollywood in Tennessee.
Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre column, he said: ''There was this one time I almost killed my girlfriend at Dollywood.
''Luke and I were - for anyone that doesn't know Dollywood is Dolly Parton's theme park - so we were there and on a double date with our girls.
''It was Jade, Luke's girlfriend Laura and our tour manager and we were all riding on this little cart, like a floating mattress and we went round one of these corners.
''It wasn't on rails - it was like floating, so your life was in your own hands.
''We were leaning wildly to one side. We had a scare. That was how it almost ended for us, at Dollywood. It was very scary.''
Although 27-year-old hunk feared for his girlfriend's life when his prank went wrong, Jade recently admitted she had to ''put the work in'' before she became his girlfriend.
She explained: ''I did have to chase him for a few months to get the end results but I'm not a quitter so I kept going and well a year later and here we are. I went to see him for the first time at a show and I was just mesmerised like a little schoolgirl.''
The pair are now planning to get in the studio and write some tracks together.
The 25-year-old beauty explained: ''We had three months off with the band so I've been doing some studio sessions with Jed for some Little Mix stuff.''
