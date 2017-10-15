Jade Thirlwall has confirmed Little Mix plan to start writing new music in December.

The 24-year-old singer has revealed the band - which is completed by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are due to start working on new music later this year, and hope to have their fifth studio album ready for release by 2018.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse theatre in London on Thursday (12.10.17), Jade said when asked if the 'Power' hitmakers have any plans in place for new music: ''Actually going to be writing in December when the tour is finished because we have been really busy. But yeah going it be doing some new material in December and hopefully have a new album out next year.''

Jade also teased details of their upcoming tell-all documentary, which they have been working on since November last year, as she says the footage will be ''really surprising'' for their fans.

Asked how things are going, she said: ''Got a few new tracks from the album. Did a documentary which is really exciting for us which is something we have always wanted to do to show and insight into our lives so it's going to be really surprising for the fans.''

The 'Black Magic' singers were recently nominated for Best UK & Ireland Act at the 2017 MTV EMAs, which are set to be held in London on November 12, and Jade has said she would be ''so happy'' to get hands on the gong, but acknowledged their competition - including Ed Sheeran, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Stormzy, and Dua Lipa - will be tough to beat.

She said: ''I would be so happy to get an EMA. It's such a prestigious award and to be known and recognised in the whole of Europe. Got tough competition but fingers crossed.''