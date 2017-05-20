Jade Thirlwall is in talks to play Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of 'Aladdin'.

The Little Mix singer is a huge Disney fan and is reportedly on the shortlist to take on the leading role in Guy Ritchie's new movie, although it could cause disruption to the band.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''Jasmine is Jade's perfect role, so she's delighted to have got this far in the process. The talks have been going on for some time now.

''And the longer they go on, the better her chances are looking. All of the girls have their fingers crossed for her, as they always support each other. But they also know that it would be a huge commitment.

''Jade would need to film for months, and that's before promotion for the movie began. So this week they sat down in a break from their tour dance rehearsals and talked about what they might do if Disney did decide to cast her.

''It was quite an emotional conversation. But they all agreed that they would try to make it work for her around Little Mix commitments.

''It wouldn't be easy, but as far as it's possible, that's what they want.''

Meanwhile, Little Mix have just revealed plans to collaborate with grime artist Stormzy on their new single 'Power'.

They tweeted: ''Yaaass! You heard RIGHT! The new version of #Power will feature the one and only @Stormzy1! Just a week until you can hear it X the girls (sic).''