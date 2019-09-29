Jade Thirlwall isn't ''a***d'' about being single.

The 26-year-old singer - who stars in the pop group Little Mix alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - split from rocker Jed Elliott in August, and Jade has insisted she isn't in a rush to find love.

Speaking to Galore magazine about her hopes for 2020, she shared: ''I'm looking forward to showing the world more of the things that I'm passionate about. Me and the girls have got some really exciting projects coming up!

''Maybe I'll find a man by then but either way I'm not a***d.''

Jade also revealed she doesn't plan on leaving Little Mix any time soon, admitting she'd feel ''lonely'' as a solo artist.

She explained: ''I would be more than happy to be a hybrid of Kylie/Diana Ross/MIA/Tinashe.

''But that is definitely not happening any time soon! I love being in a group and I'd find it really f***ing weird and lonely on my own.''

Meanwhile, Jade previously explained that she and Jed had decided to split due to their hectic work schedules.

A source close to the duo insisted that Jade and Jed would remain good friends, but that their relationship had simply ''run its course''.

The insider said at the time of their split: ''Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship. There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course...

''They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts and obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour. The split is amicable and they remain mates.''