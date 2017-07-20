Jade Thirlwall has been suffering with laryngitis on tour.

The Little Mix singer took to Instagram to share a screenshot of herself holding a gun with the words ''Over It'' from the girl group's music video for 'Shout Out To My Ex' on Instagram over the weekend, and fans speculated that she posted it after learning she didn't get the part as Princess Jasmine in the live adaptation of 'Aladdin'.

However, the 24-year-old beauty is fine with not being cast and was reportedly referring to the fact she has been battling with inflammation of the voice box on the road.

The brunette beauty's boyfriend Jed Elliot said: ''She's good. Obviously she was a little disappointed to not be involved because she's a huge Disney fan. That would have been a dream role for her. She's still a huge Disney fan and she'll still be first in line for the cinema when it comes out.''

Meanwhile, The Struts rocker, 26, has revealed he and the 'Power' hitmaker have made music together for ''fun'' and he hasn't ruled out releasing it for all to hear in the future.

He told The Sun Online: ''Jade and I have written together before, and I took a little guitar with us on holiday and things like that. We've jammed together - we've worked on a couple of things. Just fun really.''

Asked if it will ever be released for the public to hear, he said: ''Maybe one day. As long as I'm playing guitar and she's still singing and we're cracking the harmonies out, then maybe one day.''