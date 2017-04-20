Jade Thirlwall has been given a tour of NASA.

The Little Mix singer has taken to Twitter to express her excitement and gratitude after she was given a guided tour of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration mission control centre in Houston, Texas.

Posting a photo of herself alongside members of the tour team and others who accompanied her, she wrote: ''Still can't believe we got to go to @NASA and have a guided tour Thank you to the team for showing us around (sic)''

The trip comes as the 24-year-old pop star is currently enjoying some down time after wrapping her run of shows with her band opening for Ariana Grande across America.

The 'Touch' hitmakers - who are completed by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are due to kick off their UK tour next month, but recently said they were enjoying the US tour because the the crowd always ''gives them everything''.

Leigh-Anne said: ''Fans over here are so crazy, in the most incredible way possible. You guys just give us everything.''

And the 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmakers also praised 23-year-old Ariana for pushing the idea of ''girl power'', and have said they even feel the support from the 'Dangerous Woman' singer's fans who might not know who Little Mix are.

Perrie added: ''[Ariana] has the most incredible fans. They're very supportive. And a lot of the time, we see Little Mix T-shirts and Little Mix banners [in the crowd], which makes us feel very special. Ariana's got a girl power to her going on. So we are just living life with all the girlies. It's brilliant!''

Meanwhile, the group recently revealed they'd love for Ed Sheeran to write a song for them, after the flame haired hunk revealed his hit 'Shape of You' had originally been penned with them in mind.

Leigh-Anne said: ''We had no idea. I think I saw something recently in the press and I was like 'that is incredible.'''

Perrie, 23, added: ''He wants to write for us and he's incredible we love him so much.''

Leigh-Anne, 25, said: ''We want Ed to write us something so fingers crossed.''