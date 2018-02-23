Jade Thirlwall's The Struts rocker boyfriend Jed Elliott has been helping with Little Mix's fifth album.

The pair have been dating for two years now and they are clearly not afraid of mixing pleasure with work as the 25-year-old beauty has revealed they've been jamming together on new material for the British girl group's follow-up to 2016's 'Glory Days'.

Jade said: ''We've had three months off with the band so I've been doing some studio sessions with Jed for some Little Mix stuff.''

Aside from getting Jed - who with his bandmates supported The Rolling Stones in Paris in 2014 and again last year on select dates of their 'No Filter Tour' - Jade says the album will feature ''all-female'' collaborations, and they'll have a new song with fans by summer.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We'll have a new single summer time - it will be a step up from Glory Days.

''I think we're going to do a lot more girl power, all-female collaborations, bringing back the harmonies.''

The 'Power' hitmakers - completed by Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are fully focused on producing another hit record, according to pop star Raye, who has been penning tracks for them.

Speaking previously about their next studio effort and the lack of female-on-female collaborations, the 'Bet U Wish' singer said: ''The Little Mix album, I've been writing for that.

''For every 10 guys there's one girl, everywhere you go.

''It's very overwhelming and I think it's really important that girls have started to support each other more, all becoming friends like a little community.

''It's so important. I think we need more female collaborations because it isn't enough.

''It's so frustrating that you get a female track with a male feature, why can't it just be female and female?''