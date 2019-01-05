According to Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, she feels ''more confident'' than ever about her own opinions.
Jade Thirlwall feels ''more confident'' than ever to voice her own opinions.
The 26-year-old singer - who stars in Little Mix alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - has admitted to becoming more and more confident as her career has progressed, and she's now happy to channel her views into her songwriting.
Speaking in reference to a tweet she posted about air strikes in Syria in 2015, Jade explained: ''I remember years ago I did a political tweet and got absolutely annihilated by mostly male MPs who were furious that a pop star had an opinion. Now I feel more confident to write about things.''
Jade said the anger she felt about gender inequality inspired the Little Mix track 'Woman's World'.
She told the Guardian newspaper: ''With 'Woman's World', I remember getting in the studio and the whole Me Too thing was happening and I was really angry.
''I started talking about my mum and how she was always seen as less equal even though she worked just as hard as the men around her. I thought it was about time we did a female empowerment song that was very specifically about what was going on in the world.''
Meanwhile, Jesy recently stressed that women should ''have the choice'' to embrace their bodies.
Jesy, 27, said the band are fed up of being criticised for their style choices and she hit back at those who bring them down.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''I say go away. If you've got nothing nice to say then bore off because we embrace every single bit of our bodies and that's what being a women is - like, being confident and having the choice to embrace your body.''
