Jade Thirlwall has endured 38 hours of travel ''hell'' to spend time with her boyfriend Jed Elliott.

The 24-year-old beauty revealed on her Instagram account that she jetted from Newcastle in England to Los Angeles, via London, Chicago and Kansas, just to spend some precious time with the dark-haired hunk.

Alongside a photograph of herself in a swimming pool with Jed, Jade wrote: ''current 38 hours of traveling hell to make it from Newcastle to London to Chicago to Kansas City to Los Angeles to see my lad mood. (sic)''

Jade previously admitted she ''hardly ever'' gets to see her boyfriend.

The Little Mix singer is thrilled with how her relationship with the rocker has progressed - but admitted their busy schedules make it difficult.

She shared: ''We hardly ever see each other as he's signed in the US and I'm always on tour, but we fly to see each other as much as possible.''

Jade also revealed that during the early days of dating Jed, she made a conscious effort to impress him by trying to act like a ''rock chick''.

But on reflection, she decided it was better to just be herself.

She said: ''It was quite embarrassing really but yeah I've learnt to cool it down a bit now.''

Jade admitted to feeling stupid as she was behaving in a way that was totally unnatural to her.

She elaborated: ''I'm so not like a rock chick, and I was doing my best to make myself look all cool and rocky for this first date ... and in the end I thought, 'What am I doing?!' So, I'm just being myself now.''