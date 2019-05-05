Jade Thirlwall ''chased'' her boyfriend Jed Elliott for ''months'' before he agreed to go on a date with her.

The Little Mix singer has been romancing the musician for over three years, but has said their path to true love wasn't smooth sailing, as she claims Jed ''wasn't interested'' in her when they first met.

Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre column, she said: ''I saw him on stage and was like he's got to be mine. I chased him for months. I didn't take no for an answer.

''You know what it was though? He wasn't interested. I flew to LA for like a weekend to go on a date with him, that's how Desperate Dan I was.''

And although the couple are happily together now, bassist Jed admitted last year there was a time when he ''almost killed'' the 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker after a prank he pulled at a theme park went wrong.

Jed - who plays bass for The Struts - said: ''There was this one time I almost killed my girlfriend at Dollywood.

''Luke and I were - for anyone that doesn't know Dollywood is Dolly Parton's theme park - so we were there and on a double date with our girls.

''It was Jade, Luke's girlfriend Laura and our tour manager and we were all riding on this little cart, like a floating mattress and we went round one of these corners.

''It wasn't on rails - it was like floating, so your life was in your own hands.

''We were leaning wildly to one side. We had a scare. That was how it almost ended for us, at Dollywood. It was very scary.''

Meanwhile, in 2017, 26-year-old Jade lamented the long distance between her and Jed, as both of them are often busy touring.

She said: ''It's s**t - we never see each other. We've been together two years but it feels like we've only just started going out because we never see each other. It's been a bit s**t not seeing each other I must admit.''